Prince Rupert born Alberni girl scouted to play fast pitch in the U.S.

Raegan Dudoward will play 11 games in eight days during a collegiate tour with Canada Futures team

Raegan Dudoward is headed to the United States to show off her fast pitch skills for university recruiters.

Dudoward, who was born in Prince Rupert before moving south to Port Alberni with her family in 2008, will play 11 games in eight days at Universities in eastern United States against college-level teams. She was introduced to softball as a youngster when she would visit Port Alberni and watch her cousins play the game as a youngster.

Since moving to the city, she developed a love for the game and her skills quickly developed.

“She’s gone a long way in the last three of four years she’s been playing,” said Randy Dudoward, Reagan’s father. “She seems to like it, so you keep pushing her to pursue it. That’s all you can do as a parent.”

This summer, Dudoward attended a four-day baseball camp—Beyond the White Lines—that was held in Duncan. Coaches from all over the world attend the camp in hopes of recruiting players to play at the collegiate level.

After the camp, Dudoward was shortlisted for the Canada Futures collegiate tour team. After a trip to Vancouver and two long days of practicing, she was informed she made the team and will be travelling to the U.S. to play.

“We’re going to Florida, Georgia and Alabama in eight days, 11 games in eight days,” Dudoward said. “You’re getting scouted and you’re playing against university teams (Div. 1, Div. 2 and junior colleges). You’re going to play them to get recruited to play for teams in the States when you graduate.”

During the tour, Dudoward and her teammates will get the opportunity to visit college campuses where they will tour athletic departments, see the dorms and get a full university experience.

Dudoward, who plays left field and third base, said she hopes to play fast pitch in the U.S. after she graduates. She said she plans to try out for the Canada Futures team again next year and in Grade 12.

Dudoward began playing baseball five years ago after moving to Port Alberni.

“My mom brought me to the ball fields and I watched it and I got into it and I wanted to play,” she said.

“My cousin played and I look up to her.”

She began with one year in a house league and then four of rep Div. 3, with the Blazers.

During her time on the Blazers, Dudoward helped bring the team to a gold medal win at provincials last year.

She said she is excited to travell in the U.S., play fast pitch and make new friends. The team departs out of Vancouver on Oct. 4.

