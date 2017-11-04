Streeter of the Week: Rushbrook Trail progress

What do you think about the progress on Rushbrook Trail?

What do you think of the progress on the Rushbrook Trail?

 

“I used to walk it when it was closed, so it’ll be nice to see it when it’s done.” Daniel Leask

“I haven’t seen it yet. It’s a trail I really have enjoyed in the past, and I’m really excited for when it’s up and running to go check it out.” Jessie Gibson

“I think that’s great that they’re doing work on that trail. It’s always a good place to walk and take a break from everyday life.” Marcus Hausner

“We’ve walked there a few times and I think it looks really nice. It’s nice for families to go walk along the trail.” Yvonne Hill

