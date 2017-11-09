Streeter of the Week: Have you seen Hammy?

Reporter Matthew Allen asks Prince Rupert residents if they’ve seen the hammock deer

Have you seen “Hammy” the deer?

“I’ve seen him on Facebook. I think it’s funny but I hope the deer isn’t suffering in any way.” Carla Melenberg

“I saw him by one of the school and my dog likes to bark at him .” Inderjit Jhajj

“Not recently, I normally do see him on the way to work, but I haven’t seen him for a week or so.” Stu Cook