Streeter of the Week: Have you seen Hammy?

Have you seen “Hammy” the deer?
Reporter Matthew Allen asks Prince Rupert residents if they’ve seen the hammock deer
North Coast MLA said her government is working on solutions across the province
Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by robbers armed with a machete, baseball bat
French immersion students participated in a two-day African drumming workshop
Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special
Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win
Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release
Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet
‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays
‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops
17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon
Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames
Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items
The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation
Legalizing pot isn’t that big a change. It’s already a part of our economy.
