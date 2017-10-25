Streeter of the Week: Halloween special

What are your plans for Halloween in Prince Rupert?

What are your plans for Halloween?

“I’m going trick-or-treating as a panda, with this hat.” Phenyx Fenton, 8

“I’m going to be a grape or a banana for Halloween. My friends are going to be a hot dog and a pickle.” Keifer Bryant, 15

“I’m going to be Ant Man.” Malcolm Sampson, 4