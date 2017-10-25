Streeter of the Week: Halloween special

What are your plans for Halloween in Prince Rupert?

What are your plans for Halloween?

 

“I’m going trick-or-treating as a panda, with this hat.” Phenyx Fenton, 8

“I’m going to be a grape or a banana for Halloween. My friends are going to be a hot dog and a pickle.” Keifer Bryant, 15

“I’m going to be Ant Man.” Malcolm Sampson, 4

“I’m going trick-or-treating as The Day of the Dead girl.” Tineasha Brown, 9

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

Just Posted

Playing through the snow

Charles Hays’ boys soccer team played well Smithers ahead of zones

Cross country runners advance to Provincials

Two Charles Hays runners qualified after strong zones performances

Province gives more than $348,000 to support ThriveNorth

Northern entrepreneur competition looks to expand in its fourth year

Federal appeal for Lelu Island case

Federal judge dismissed the case due to applicant’s lack of standing to represent Gitwilgyoots Tribe

Cat lover to the rescue

Rupertite raises funds for three-legged feral kitten on the mend

Wild West Poetry brings event to Prince Rupert

Local poets performed at Northwest Community College on Oct. 20

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read