Streeter of the Week: Does Prince Rupert need a homeless shelter?

Every week we ask people on the street in Prince Rupert what they think about a subject


“Yes, because I’m sleeping outside right now.” David Good

“We’ve got a lot of vacant buildings that could be utilized as shelters.” Larry Lohnes

“Yes, it’s very obvious, especially for men.” Marilyn Bolton

”Yes, I think we do.” Teddy Williams

