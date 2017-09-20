Is wind the new LNG?

LNG project number three dropped out last week, while a wind energy project that many thought was lost and forgotten popped back into the energy scene.

DONG Energy signed a letter of intent with NaiKun to renew efforts to build an offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait. Recently, another wind project on Mount McDonald and Smith Island, made a request for amending the project’s investigative plan, showing signs of continued interest in exploring renewable energy on the North Coast.

After Nexen, Petronas and Shell pulled the plug on their respective projects citing poor market prices for liquefied natural gas, the future of selling energy in B.C. could possibly shift toward churning the air for profit.

With monster hurricanes in the south and growing evidence of how climate change is affecting the world, and a new provinical government less sold on the LNG mega-project dream, wind farms could be the new energy boom.

Denmark’s DONG (Danish Oil and Natural Gas) has been around for 45 years, and in 2016 it ignored its company name to exit the fossil fuel inudstry and focus on renewables. To date DONG is the largest offshore wind farm company in the world.

Expanding its interests to Hecate Strait, a site where NaiKun states the wind is one of the strongest and most consistent wind resources, may be a sign of the future — or another hyped up energy vision that will keep the North Coast ripe in the speculation business.