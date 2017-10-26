The totem pole for Lelu Island was carved by Tsimshian carver Phil Gray. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: Lelu unsettled

The raising of the totem pole on Oct. 20 was a statement to be heard in Ottawa

The onslaught of rain took pause as people stood atop the hill where a totem pole would be raised.

Some said the shining sun was a blessing, a sign. The special occasion drew Tsimshian and Indigenous people from other nations as well as the likes of musicians, environmentalists, the owner of Patagonia and a small crew of media.

For many this was the first time they had ever witnessed a pole raising — a ceremony not to be taken lightly. The ropes tied to the cedar were pulled by young and old, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, in a community effort to raise the wolf carving to face out into the open sea.

RELATED: TOTEM POLE RAISED ON LELU AFTER LNG PROJECT FALLS

But the celebration wasn’t unanimous. The Prince Rupert Port Authority’s patrol boat floated in the distance, eye-level with the totem pole, a reminder that despite the end of Pacific NorthWest LNG’s project on Lelu Island there is a disconnect, a lack of concensus, on who owns the land.

“PRPA considers any activities conducted on Lelu Island without PRPA authorization as trespass,” the port authority stated.

But Ken Lawson, or Gwishawaal of wolf clan, a Gitwilgyoots house leader of one of nine allied tribes of the Lax Kw’alaams said otherwise. “We’re marking our territory, we’re occupying our land as we have years ago,” he said at the pole raising.

It’s clear that more discussions lay in wait between the federal government and the people who are steadily rooting themselves — more visually — in to Lelu.

Previous story
Streeter of the Week: Halloween special

Just Posted

Peewees making strides

The Seawolves placed second in Cliff Sharples tournment over the weekend

Rainmakers’ girls volleyball teams in Terrace

Coach says serving and passing are points of emphasis for improvement

Playing through the snow

Charles Hays’ boys soccer team played well Smithers ahead of zones

Cross country runners advance to Provincials

Two Charles Hays runners qualified after strong zones performances

Province gives more than $348,000 to support ThriveNorth

Northern entrepreneur competition looks to expand in its fourth year

Halloween Special: This Week – Episode 56

Viewer beware, this is one frightening podcast on where to go this Halloween

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read