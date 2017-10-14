From East to West for the Northern View

The day I was supposed to fly into Prince Rupert, I got a call from my new landlord asking who was going to pick me up from the airport. Having never been to the North Coast before, I had no idea of the many kinds of transportation required to get on the island — and I didn’t know anyone from the city yet. So I immediately felt welcome when my new coworkers went out of their way to pick me up and help me settle in.

Since arriving in Prince Rupert to be the new reporter for the Northern View, the community has been just as welcoming.

My long journey to get here started in Nova Scotia. Since graduating from the University of King’s College in Halifax with a degree in journalism, my work has taken me all over Canada. After an internship with CBC in London, England, my first reporting gig took me to central Newfoundland. I spent the summer driving across the province with a recorder in hand, collecting stories ranging from first-time beekeepers to tracking whales via social media.

Then the mountains called, and I saw the Canadian Rockies for the first time when I moved to Banff. At the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, I wrote stories and helped develop a podcast following the process and struggles of the centre’s artists, performers and writers. Far from being done with the mountains, I then joined the editorial team at Where Canadian Rockies magazine.

Working at the magazine ignited my love for print. When I came across the job posting for the multimedia reporter position at the Northern View, I was enticed by the opportunity to combine my podcast and writing experience with my love for community news.

Of course, access to both the ocean and the mountains only sweetened the deal. I picked up rock climbing and hiking in Banff, and look forward to exploring the trails and routes Prince Rupert has to offer. Come winter, I’ll be heading to the ski hill.

I’ve travelled a long way to get to Prince Rupert, and I look forward to seeing more of this beautiful city, getting to know you and sharing your stories.



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

