Elected officials and railway must solve crossing issue

Dear Sir:

An open letter to Mayor Carol Leclerc, MLA Ellis Ross, MP Nathan Cullen, Premier John Horgan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Luc Jobin, President and CEO CN Rail.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, a man was struck and killed by a train in Terrace, B.C. This tragedy affects many – the friends and family of the deceased, the crew of the train, the first responders and countless others.

Sadly, this event did not have to happen. For years this community has spoken of the need for added safety for people of this town, like many others across the country, that finds itself divided by our iconic symbol of a railway. Historically and economically, the railway links this country from coast to coast. More and more communities now find themselves, at times, held hostage by our rail lines.

In our community, especially with the success of the growth of the port in Prince Rupert, we are experiencing more and more trains crossing through our town.

I implore our mayor, MLA and MP to schedule a meeting with each other to get things happening. You are our elected officials and it’s your job to lobby the higher elected officials and CN to make these projects real – no more studies or inquires. No more wringing of hands simply stating it’s too expensive and nothing more can be done.

Greer Kaiser,

Terrace, B.C.