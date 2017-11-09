The future legalized recreational marijuana market could give Canada’s economy a $22.6 billion annual boost. (Pixabay photo)

Editorial: Lighting up the economy

Legalizing pot isn’t that big a change. It’s already a part of our economy.

Being illegal — for now — makes it hard to pin down just how big the market for marijuana is, but one estimate suggests it’s at least as large as hard liquor sales, about $5 billion annually.

The report, from financial services firm Deloitte, estimates the market for legalized recreational marijuana could give Canada’s economy a $22.6 billion annual boost when you include growers, equipment suppliers and the like.

With that much of an economic boost at stake, it’s a little hard to understand the fear-mongering coming from many levels of society as the date for the promised legalization approaches.

Especially since marijuana is already a big, if underground, part of our daily lives anyway. In a recent column, Dan Albas. Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP and former Penticton city councillor, listed off a number of these fear factors, adding that “at this point, there are no answers to any of these concerns.”

That’s not really the case. For example, in the case of youth lighting up, well, they already do, just as they also manage to get their hands on alcohol and cigarettes, also no-no’s for the underage crowd. Legalizing marijuana and taking it out of the hands of street dealers isn’t going to make it easier for youth to get pot; it’s likely going to have the opposite effect.

Higher policing costs? Why would that happen if cops need to spend less of their time hunting down illegal grow-ops? Getting stoned at work? About as likely as bringing a case of beer to work.

Legalizing pot doesn’t mean it’s suddenly going to be a free-for-all of people lighting up every chance they get and marijuana available everywhere you turn. Like alcohol, it is going to be regulated.

What legalization does do is bring an existing economy into the light of day, generating tax income for governments and taking the profits out of the hands of criminals.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The limits of Indigenous rights
Next story
In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation

UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in armed robbery at PJ’s

Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by robbers armed with a machete, baseball bat

Roosevelt students find their beat

French immersion students participated in a two-day African drumming workshop

Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Tents raised outside city hall to draw attention to homelessness

Mayor Lee Brain asks province to bring affordable modular homes to Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Black belts handed out to Rupert students

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club passes their promotion test

Editorial: Lighting up the economy

Legalizing pot isn’t that big a change. It’s already a part of our economy.

Realty Executives give to Rotary’s fruit of the day program

Realty Executives Prince Rupert present a donation of $1,000 to Rotarian Maureen Macarenko

Most Read

  • Editorial: Lighting up the economy

    Legalizing pot isn’t that big a change. It’s already a part of our economy.

  • In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

    The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation