Youth steals excavator and damages elementary school

The damage to Lax Kxeen Elementary School after a 16-year-old male took control of an excavator and struck the building on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)

In the early hours of Saturday morning, an impaired 16-year-old male took control of the excavator at Lax Kxeen Elementary School and struck the building.

Police received the call at 4:02 a.m. on Oct. 28. Once they arrived the youth attempted to run away. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The youth is now facing theft of over $5,000, operating a vehicle while impaired, mischief over $5,000 and obstructing a police officer.

The excavator was at the school as part of a project to lift three classroom floors that had experienced frost heaving.

Ken Minette, the superintendent for School District 52 said that it’s a summer project that will hopefully wrap up by November. The incident shouldn’t set back the project, however, the school district is still assessing damage to the wall and window frames on Lax Kxeen.

“The site itself is safe. We’ve had workers on the site and it’s gated off, so all students are safe on the school site,” Minette said.

The youth was released from custody by the justice of the peace and will be appearing in court on Jan. 3, 2018.

Guns and costumes

When a call came in that some teenagers were seen with a rifle on Friday, Oct. 27 at 9:24 p.m. police located a 16-year-old male walking down Hays Cove Avenue with a pellet gun.

The youth was detained for possession of a weapon. He was returned to his guardian, who was informed of the situation and who told the police they would deal with the youth themselves.

“During Halloween, people think they can have such costumes, and people think those weapons are okay. To the general public they don’t know the difference,” Sgt. Dave Uppal said. He asked that people be more cautious and that carrying pellet guns can pose as a threat.

Under the influence

Police spotted a man behind the wheel of his truck in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue West at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 28 and after speaking with him noted that he had possibly consumed a few too many alcoholic drinks. He was given a hand-held breathalyzer test and blew a warning twice. Immediately, he was given a three day roadside driving prohibition. The vehicle was legally parked so it was left there.

Impound candidate

During a police patrol on Oct. 24 at 10:30 p.m., an officer checked a licence plate on a vehicle that had passed him. The officer found that the registered owner had an invalid licence that had been cancelled.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in 1700 block of 2nd Avenue West and they dealt with the a man who was a vehicle impound candidate. A candidate is usually an individual who has had too many tickets, or who has been stopped a number of times with no licence, or who has had their licence cancelled.

In this case, the man’s driving record showed he needed a prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was issued a notice of driving prohibition and a violation ticket for no licence.

Murder trial continues

The 17-year-old charged with second degree murder and attempted murder appeared in court on Oct. 26 and the matter was adjourned until Nov. 10.

The youth has been in custody since Oct. 18, after police responded to a report at 1:52 a.m. that there was a stabbing in the 400 block of 9th Avenue West.

A publication ban has been placed on the trial, which prohibits the public or media from releasing any details on the court proceeding that may reveal the identity of the young offender.



