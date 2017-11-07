Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Prince Rupert on Tuesday, Nov. 7, saying strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occuring.

According to an Environment Canada forecast issued at 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 7 on its website, A ridge of high pressure over the BC interior in combination with an area of low pressure off the BC coast will produce strong outflow winds of 90 km/h through the mainland inlets and valleys of central and north coast later tonight and Wednesday.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and window, may occur,” the warning said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. The Northern View will provide updates as new information becomes available.