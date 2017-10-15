Wilkinson visits Rupert

Another Liberal leadership hopeful made the trip to the north as the BC Liberal leadership election gets closer. Andrew Wilkinson spent some time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12, making the case for why he is the best candidate for the coveted position.

“People always are concerned about their prosperity and where their future lies and how their kids are going to be successful,” he said. “And my message is the reason i’m doing this and seeking leadership is because we want to make sure British Columbia remains a land of opportunity where people can get ahead and where their kids can get ahead.”

Wilkinson said this meant making sure people have the right skills and training, and that they have access to the right job opportunities. He said he felt that the fact that the Liberals got more votes than the NDP in the last provincial election showed there was a feeling that, “…a free enterprise party provides stronger prospects for the future.” However, he added that the party had to work to help more people see that if the Liberals wanted to be successful after the leadership race.

“Our job is to make sure even more people feel comfortable with that approach, and they feel comfortable with the leadership and the goals and ideas of the party,” he said.