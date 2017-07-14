Wildfires force suspension of print operations

As of next week The Northern View will be delivered on Thursdays

Unprecedented wildfires spreading through interior B.C. have forced the suspension of operations at the Williams Lake Press Centre, which prints the Northern Connector, Terrace Standard, Kitimat Northern Sentinel and the Prince Rupert Northern View.

For the time being, current editorial submissions, copy and booking deadlines will remain the same.

“The Northern View and all the other papers affected will be working in the next couple of days to alert carriers and distribution points to the change to Thursday delivery. I also want to thank each of them for the work they do every week getting the Northern View to our readers,” Todd Hamilton, publisher of The Northern View in Prince Rupert, said.

“As well, a tip of the hat to the remarkable work being done by staff in the Interior despite incredibly trying conditions.”

Terrace Standard publisher Bert Husband said despite the situation in Williams Lake and surrounding areas, northwest B.C. hometown community newspapers will continue to serve customers and readers.

“Right now our thoughts are with our friends and co-workers, their families and the communities affected by the wildfires. However, we are making arrangements, as we speak, to ensure our readers and advertisers will continue to receive the Standard despite the evacuation of staff from our printing plant in Williams Lake,” he said.

Effective next week, The Northern Connector will be merged into the regular editions of the Terrace Standard, Prince Rupert Northern View and Kitimat Northern Sentinel.

As well, each of these newspapers will be changing their publication date from the existing Wednesday delivery to Thursday until further notice.

“We want to assure our subscribers and everyone in Kitimat that they will continue to receive the Sentinel and the local and regional content they have come to expect. Over the next days and weeks as the situation subsides, we will be in contact with all of our subscribers with further updates,” Louisa Genzale, publisher of the Kitimat Northern Sentinel said.

While some changes have been required from a print standpoint, all online platforms will continue operations as normal.

“Despite the extremely challenging conditions, our reporters are continuing to provide online updates, either still in their communities, or remotely in case of evacuations. The dedication and ongoing effort of Black Press staff and management is truly remarkable, and deeply appreciated,” Randy Blair, Black Press’ B.C. chief operating officer, said.

For more information on the wildfires and local efforts visit: www.terracestandard.com, www.thenorthernview.com or northernsentinel.com