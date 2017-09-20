Walking the Highway of Tears for a woman who went missing 12 years ago from Prince Rupert

Gladys Radek will embark on her final walk from Prince Rupert to Smithers for her niece Tamara Lynn Chipman who went missing in 2005. (Contributed)

Gladys Radek has been walking epic distances ever since her niece disappeared on Highway 16 east of Prince Rupert.

Sept. 21 marks the 12 year anniversary of when Tamara Lynn Chipman went missing, last seen hitchhiking on the highway across from the industrial park entrance. At 8 a.m., from the same location, Radek will begin her seventh — and final – walk that will end in Smithers.

“This walk is for the family. For my family, for Tamara and for the missing and murdered women across Canada. I’ve discovered there’s thousands of other Tamaras out there,” Radek said.

She won’t be walking the 150 kilometre distance alone. Family members from the northern area will be joining her, as well as elders coming from Vancouver and some of the original walkers who have been with her since the beginning.

Highway 16, from Prince Rupert to Prince George, is known as the Highway of Tears for more than 19 women, and men, who have been murdered or gone missing over the years.

In 2006, Radek’s cousin organized a walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George, which set the template for her walks across the country. She has co-organized walks through the organizations Walk4Justice and Tears4Justice, including a national trek from Vancouver to Ottawa, Vancouver to Prince Rupert, Kamloops to Winnipeg, and Nova Scotia to Prince Rupert in 2013.

“It brings a little bit of healing and it brings other family members together and helps us to walk and feel the spirits of the women. It gives us hope and it makes our family realize we are truly not alone,” Radek said.

Arnie Sankey is one of the volunteers from Prince Rupert who has been supporting Radek’s efforts in previous walks, and this year’s walk. He’s helping coordinate a send off feast Wednesday night at the Nisga’a Hall starting at 5 p.m. where anyone can attend and learn more about the journey.

“Tamara went missing 12 years ago, which happens to be my birthday. I drive by to and from there every day — the last place she was seen, across industrial park. It hit home so I started volunteering then,” Sankey said.

Chipman was 22 years old, and mother to her two-year-old son, when she disappeared.

Volunteers in vehicles will support the walkers, who are expecting to reach their final destination in Smithers before the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls community hearings are held on Sept. 26-28.