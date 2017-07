Hwy. 24 was packed as evacuees drove to Little Fort and Kamloops

Evacuees are leaving Williams Lake in droves following an evacuation order issued on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Williams Lake, 150 Mile House under evacuation

Evacuees are being directed follow Highway 97 south to Highway 24 (South of 100 Mile House) and follow Highway 24 to Little Fort. There, RCMP will direct evacuees to their next destination.

More to come.