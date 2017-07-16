VIDEO: Red Cross ramps up wildfire relief efforts

The agency is keeping up with the influx of evacuees

The Canadian Red Cross increasing wildfire aid efforts in Kamloops.

“We have volunteers on the ground who are registering evacuees for the $600 assistance,” said Georgiana Schuring of the Red Cross.

While delays have plagued the organization’s efforts, B.C. and Yukon Red Cross vice-president Kimberley Nemrava told Black Press on Saturday that the first wave of cash assistance had gone this weekend.

RELATED: Wildfire evacuees frustrated with Red Cross waits