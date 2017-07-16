VIDEO: Emergency reception centres open across B.C.

Wildfire evacuees will receive lodging and food at the centres

Volunteers help setup an evacuation centre in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Lance Peverly/Peace Arch News)

The province has opened up 11 emergency reception centres to help wildfire evacuees. People displaced by the wildfires, who need help with accommodations, food, medical or prescription support, should register with their local emergency reception centre.

VIDEO: Cloverdale reception centres welcomes wildfire evacuees

A list of the centres is below: