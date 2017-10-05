Victoria man reunited with Las Vegas men who saved his life

Sheldon Mack was pulled to safety by an off-duty paramedic and driven to hospital by a Armed Forces veteran.

Jimmy Grovom, 25, of Orange County, California is seen here visiting with Sheldon Mack (left) at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. (Facebook/HudsonMack)

It was a touching reunion that took place Wednesday inside a Las Vegas area hospital when a Victoria man was reunited with his rescuers.

Sheldon Mack, 21, was shot twice on Sunday night during the Route 21 Harvest Music Festival by a man holed up on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Caught in the madness, having lost track of his friends and bleeding profusely, Mack was pulled to safety by an unknown man and rushed to hospital by another Good Samaritan.

According to Sheldon’s father Hudson, a longtime TV news anchor on Vancouver Island, Jimmy Grovom was the off-duty paramedic that pulled his son to safety.

Despite being wounded himself, the man was able to keep Sheldon from bleeding to death and get him inside a truck owned by Erik Frazier who is said to have taken multiple victims to hospital that night.

Since the incident took place, many news media outlets have descended on the area to tell the stories of survivors and their rescuers. Even CNN anchor Anderson Cooper made an appearance.

Thanks to @andersoncooper for letting me share my experience pic.twitter.com/JqBrjxFNDn — Sheldon Mack (@SMack_era) October 4, 2017

