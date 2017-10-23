Heavy rains and wind expected for B.C.’s North Coast on Oct. 23. (Pixabay photo)

Up to 125 mm of rain expected for North Coast, Environment Canada warns

A wind and rain warning was issued for Monday, Oct. 23 with possiblity of flash floods

The North Coast may experience 100 to 125 mm of rain on Monday, Environment Canada warns in a weather alert.

An active frontal system is moving toward coastal sections of B.C.’s north, including Prince Rupert, and in front of the heavy rain there are south-southeast winds blowing at 90 km/hour to 110 km/hour.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada states in the alert.

By Monday, Oct. 23, evening, the weather system is expected to move to the interior, only to return to the north on Tuesday to bring another downpour of 50 to 70 mm of rain.

The alert warns that the heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and “localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

To report severe weather to Environment Canada send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

 

