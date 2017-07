11-year-old Marissa White (left) and 10-year-old sister Renee White were reported missing on July 5. Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them. (Photo submited)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 11 year old Marissa White and 10 year old Renee White who were reported missing on July 5th, 2017. Both girls are First Nations and are believed to be in Prince Rupert. Family members are concerned for their safety and well being.

If you have any information about their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).