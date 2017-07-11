Two arrested after fire at Stampede Grounds

Sherrif Andy Abenthung secures an entrance to the Wildwood neighbourhood Sunday. The area remains under an evacuation order. Angie Mindus photo.

RCMP have made several arrests in the Williams Lake area over the past two days, according to Corp. Madonna Saunderson.

After three people were seen running from a grass fire started at the Stampede Grounds, the RCMP identified the individuals thanks to an investigation and assistance from the general public.

Two of the individuals were arrested and held for court.

RCMP say they will not be releasing the names of the suspects as they are young offenders.

People at the Stampede Grounds were able to extinguish the fire before the fire department arrived.

On Sunday, July 9, Williams Lake RCMP observed a man well known to police driving a vehicle believed to be stolen.

Police later located the vehicle and arrested a man related to the theft. The man is due to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Saunderson says that additional RCMP officers have been deployed to a number of communities around B.C. including 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Cache Creek to assist with BC Fire Services operations and to supplement the core RCMP policing duties.

“I can confirm that we have increased resources in areas subject to evacuations and are conducting patrols 24/7. There is no information at this time of a dramatic increase or spike in break and enters,” says Sgt. Annie Linteau, a senior media relations officer with the BC RCMP.

“Anyone who has any concerns upon their return home, are encouraged to report any issues to the RCMP for investigation.”

On top of their regular policing duties, RCMP are assisting with evacuations, patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods, managing traffic congestion, road safety and emergency response.

“Criminal activity will not be tolerated in any area.”

