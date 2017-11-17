The first snowfall of the season for Rupert

Environment Canada says the snow in Prince Rupert will change to rain later in the day

Prince Rupert is seeing its first snow of the season as Environment Canada has forecast approximately two centimetres of snow for Friday, Nov. 17.

According to Environment Canada’s website, the snow will eventually change to rain this morning, with approximately 10 mm of falling from the sky.

There will also be southeast winds of about 30-50 km an hour, which will increase to 50-70 km an hour early this afternoon. Friday’s high will be 6 degrees Celsius.

For Terrace and surrounding areas meterologists are expecting between 20cm and 30cm beginning this morning before intensifying into the night. The snow will ease on Saturday.

Environment Canada says a frontal system is approaching the North Coast and will track inland tonight and across the BC Interior on Saturday.

A second system will bring more snow to Kitimat on Saturday.

Drivers are advised to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

With files from Quinn Bender



