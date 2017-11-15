A taxi van accidentally rolled into the window of TD Bank’s ATM at the Rupert Square Shopping Centre on Nov. 15 (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Taxi crashes into TD Bank by accident

At noon on Nov. 15, a taxi van crashed into the window of the TD Bank at the shopping centre

A taxi van rolled into the window of the TD Bank at Rupert Square Shopping Centre at around noon on Nov. 15.

A cab driver was dropping someone off at the mall, and got out of the vehicle to help his passenger.

“He thought he put his van into park, but maybe the gear slipped, maybe it wasn’t in park. It rolled forward just enough,” security guard Jason Shellenberg said at the scene.

The window and frame were damaged, but no one was injured. All West Glass was at the scene to assess the damage.

“It depends on how long it’s going to take to get that kind of glass and the repairs to the divider here,” Shellenberg said.

“As far as I’m aware they’ve already dealt with the cab driver. It was purely accidental.”

TD Bank has closed off the affected area, where the ATM is, but the rest of their services will remain open and can be accessed through the mall.

Updates to come.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
