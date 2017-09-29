Six-figure McLaren takes a beating near Osoyoos

Driver, 28, and passenger, 50, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The McLaren 570S, a car priced in six figures, took extensive damage in a crash near Osoyoos Thursday evening. (Osoyoos RCMP)

Two men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after a crash totalled their McLaren 570S.

Osoyoos RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Richter Pass Road at around 6 p.m. Thursday, where the 2016 model McLaren, travelling east toward Osoyoos, lost control and went off the road.

The 28-year-old driver and 50-year-old passenger, both from the Lower Mainland, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The McLaren took “extensive” damage in the crash and appears totalled. According to online car magazine Car and Driver, a 570S can hit 60 mph in just three seconds, and is worth nearly $200,000.

Police believe speed was a factor.