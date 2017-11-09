September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A bit of good news on the opioid crisis in B.C.: September saw the lowest number of overdose deaths recorded in any month of 2017.

According to the BC Coroners Service, 80 people died of illicit drug overdoses that month. That’s 28 fewer than in July, the second lowest month this year. It reflects a downward trend in fatalities since June.

However, 61 per cent more people died September 2017 compared to the same month last year.

Slightly more than 1,100 people have died of overdoses in B.C. in 2017, almost 500 more than at this time last year.

Fentanyl, the painkiller that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, continued to be detected in more than four-fifths of those fatal overdoses, while the even more powerful carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths so far between June and September.

More to come.

Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Tents raised outside city hall to draw attention to homelessness

Mayor Lee Brain asks province to bring affordable modular homes to Prince Rupert

UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in armed robbery at PJ’s

Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by robbers armed with a machete, baseball bat

Fire damages Dolly’s Fish Market

Prince Rupert fire crews were called at 4:15 a.m. to put out the fire on Cow Bay Road

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

