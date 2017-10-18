School District 52 Brief: Board disapproves NWCC proposed name change

The Board of Education moved on Oct. 10 to oppose the proposed name change for the Northwest Community College. Trustees decided that “Coast Mountain College” does not accurately represent the northwest region because it aligns more so with the Coast Mountain School District and campus in Terrace.

LGBTQ Safe Place fundraiser

Gay Lesbian or Whatever clubs are collaborating with the Vancouver Police Department to bring “safe place” stickers to businesses in Prince Rupert.

“They are working hard to campaign that people are supported wholly,” superintendent Ken Minette said, by visibly welcoming people of all races, genders and sexual orientations.

41 new employees welcomed

Orientation day for 41 new employees, including support staff and new teachers, in School District 52 was held on Oct.5.

Student enrolment was higher for the 2017 school year than predicted at 1,991 students on Sept. 30. That number includes 146 Kindergarten students attending school for the first time.

Implementing curriculum

Award-winning Indigenous author Monique Gray Smith gave a workshop to School District 52 staff for Implementation Day. On Sept. 22, the session covered the importance of healing and resilience. Teachers spent the rest of the day reviewing their curriculum with growth and healing in mind.



