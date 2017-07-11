RV fire by Oliver Lake

Prince Rupert fire crews responded to a Nebraska RV that was consumed by flames on July 10

A RV from Nebraska was engulfed in flames in the Oliver Lake parking lot on Monday night and the Prince Rupert Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews responded and quickly extinguished the fire by the lake at 11 p.m. on July 10.

“The RV is a write-off it was full consumed inside,” said fire chief Dave McKenzie. “No one was hurt.”

The incident is not considered suspicious, and the RV, which was still at Oliver Lake Tuesday morning, is expected to be towed into the city later in the day.