Rupert RCMP investigation leads to discovery of 3,000 pot plants near Burns Lake

Grow-op and clandestine lab found on 6th Avenue East and West tied to larger operation

A Prince Rupert RCMP investigation into a pot grow-op on 6th Avenue West was connected to the discovery of a large scale operation with approximately 3,000 marijuana plants west of Burns Lake.

Police were looking for a Prince Rupert resident who had ties to an organized crime group, which drew the authorities to find the operation on a rural property along Highway 16, near Forestdale Canyon Road, states the press release.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 the Burns Lake RCMP officers acted with an emergency response team. Two men were arrested, then released with a court date on Dec. 8 in Burns Lake.

“This investigation shows the multi-jurisdictional ties that organized crime groups have in Northern B.C.”, said Insp. Blake Ward, the Officer in Charge of the Prince Rupert RCMP.

In May, Prince Rupert police issued two search warrants one for a grow-op in the 200 block of 6th Avenue West, and the second for a clandestine lab producing shatter in the 400 block of 6th Avenue East. Sgt. Dave Uppal confirmed that these operations were related to the one near Burns Lake.

“The RCMP will continue to target individuals with ties to organized crime groups to ensure the safety of community members,” as stated in the press release.

If you have any information related to criminal activity you are encouraged to contact your located RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) in order to keep your community safe.