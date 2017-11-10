Prince Rupert scores below average provincially in homeownership. (Pixabay photo)

Rupert below average in housing

In Prince Rupert 60.3 per cent residents own their home, eight per cent below the provincial average

Prince Rupert is below the provincial average when it comes to homeownership rates in the province, reveals a report from Statistics Canada.

In British Columbia, of the 1.9 million households 68 per cent owned their home — and in Prince Rupert 60.3 per cent of residents owned their home. The “Housing in Canada” data is from the 2016 Census, which was released on Oct. 26.

Homeownership has fallen since 2011, when Statistics Canada reported that 70 per cent of people owned their home in the province.

The housing data for 2016 states that Prince Rupert has a total of 4,915 homes, with 2,940 homes that are owned, 1,760 with a mortgage and 1,170 without a mortgage. There are 1,980 homes being rented, and 270 homes that are subsidized.

Of the total homes the data states that 690 are in need of major repairs and 280 are not suitable for housing.

Most home owners are between the ages of 55 and 64 years, and most renters are between the ages of 25 to 34 years.

The report also found that provincially monthly costs are higher on average for those who own their home at $1,387, compared to those who rent at $1,149.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
