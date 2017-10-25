UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Highway crews have started cleaning up a rock slide west of Golden.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

—-

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

Geotechnical officials are at the site of a rock slide on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to Drive BC, they are assessing the site.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

—-

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a rock slide.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

DriveBC reports a Geotech is now on site completing an assessment.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

“Anticipated time of opening will be determined after assessment has been completed,” writes DriveBC.

“No alternate route available.”

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 remains closed from #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to rock slide, no est to re-open, next update 0900https://t.co/wXgj4a2gPJ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 25, 2017

The next update is expected at 9 a.m.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.