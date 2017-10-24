Aurora LNG’s project would have been across the bay. (File photo) Aurora LNG’s project would have been across the water on Casey Cove, Digby Island. (File photo)

Regional district briefs: Aurora LNG demobilizes

Nexen Energy asks for more time to close out of its project on Digby Island

Restoring Digby Island

Nexen Energy still has a bit more work on Digby Island since cancelling its liquefied natural gas project.

The company has requested for an extension on its investigative use licence, which expires on Nov. 15.

North Coast Regional District received an email from the province asking if board members would like to provide comments regarding Nexen’s demobilization of its investigative activities on Digby Island.

Director Des Nobels, who represents Dodge Cove community near where the project was expected to be built, didn’t recommend submitting any comments.

“From my perspective no comments to move forward as present as long as the ministry holds Aurora to the licence,” he said.

The email from the province stated that the site still has boardwalks, landing pads, met towers, timber storage, plastic piping in a number of bore holes, piezometers, a medical shack and cleared areas where they were drilling.

The province expects that Nexen’s demobilization plan will return the land to its original state “as reasonably possible” before the investagation began.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Develoment will follow up with a site inspection, and the company is expected to have a final demobilization report.

A delegation from Nexen was supposed to present at the September regional district meeting but withdrew after the project was cancelled. Board members stated that the company may present at either the November or December regional district meeting.

Dodge Cove ferry?

The board briefly discussed exploring ferry opportunities for Dodge Cove.

Nobels asked, and received, the board’s approval to send regional district staff to Dodge Cove to have a more in-depth discussion with residents on the ferry proposal.

RELATED: NCRD BRIEFS: LESS CONFIDENCE ON RESOURCE BENEFIT AGREEMENT


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Paramedics to get their own union
Next story
Dianne Watts makes her leadership pitch to Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Rampage get their first win of the season

Prince Rupert defeats Kitimat Ice Demons on Saturday, Oct. 21

Regional district briefs: Aurora LNG demobilizes

Nexen Energy asks for more time to close out of its project on Digby Island

UPDATE: Mud slide causes power outage in Port Edward as heavy rain continues

A wind and rain warning was issued for Oct. 23-24 with possiblity of flash floods

From the forest to the page, firefighter reads to Rupert

Aaron Williams visits his hometown for a book tour of Chasing Smoke on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Dianne Watts makes her leadership pitch to Prince Rupert

The former federal MP said the provincial party can make changes

Wild West Poetry brings event to Prince Rupert

Local poets performed at Northwest Community College on Oct. 20

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read