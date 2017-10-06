RCMP seek suspect in armed robbery at Prince Rupert BMO

An individual wearing a grey hoodie and a mask fled the scene on foot.

Prince Rupert RCMP officers are on the lookout for a male suspect after an armed robbery at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) on the corner of 2nd Avenue West and 3rd Street.

Sgt. Dave Uppal confirmed that the suspect left on foot at about 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 6 with an undisclosed amount of money. The RCMP ask for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area before, during or after the robbery to come forward. The individual is described as wearing a grey hoodie and a mask.

“They don’t happen that often,” Uppal said of armed robberies in Prince Rupert. “The bank has a protocol that they follow. In this situation, we’re just lucky that nobody was hurt.”

