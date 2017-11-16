Grand Analog was among the many bands performing at last summer’s Tall Tree Music Festival in Port Renfrew. (Contributed)

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival is taking a year off.

Organizers said the festival, which attracted more than 2,500 music lovers last year to Brown’s Mountain, will not go ahead in 2018.

The festival is expected to return in 2019.

Since its inception nine years ago, Tall Tree is one of the premier music festivals in B.C., and last summer featured more than 60 multi-genre acts ranging from rock, indie, electronic, hip hop and comedy.

This isn’t the first time that a major concert in B.C. has announced a cancellation or hiatus, both the Pemberton Music Festival and Victoria’s Rock the Shores have taken recent breaks.

MORE TO COME …

Previous story
‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful
Next story
Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Just Posted

Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

North Coast Ecology Centre Society looks for volunteers

The new society is searching for a venue to host information about Prince Rupert’s unique wildlife

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of the Rotary Auction

The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction relies on many volunteers to make the three-day event a success

Housing proposed for street homeless in Terrace

B.C. government announces 52 units of transitional housing for Terrace, 44 units for Prince Rupert

Taxi crashes into TD Bank by accident

At noon on Nov. 15, a taxi van crashed into the window of the TD Bank at the shopping centre

This Week Podcast – Episode 59

Prince Rupert highlights from Mz. Judged, the Rotary Auction and news on tent city outside city hall

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Most Read