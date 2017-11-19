PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
DriveBC has opened the highway between Prince Rupert and Terrace but expect delays
The CHSS senior girls volleyball team beat smithers in three tight games
Prince Rupert scored a late goal to win 3-2
One hundred tables displayed the arts and crafts of the local community.
Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road
Ellen Christinson started an auction on Facebook to help cancer-striken friend Cody
Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see