A woman was hit by a vehicle on Second Avenue West near the Chevron gas station on Friday night

Emergency crews attend the scene where a woman was struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk on Second Avenue West. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

A woman was struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk on Second Avenue West near the Chevron.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Traffic is being diverted.

Emergency services attended the scene, two fire trucks, multiple police cars and an ambulance.

More to come.

