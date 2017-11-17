Border traffic. (File photo)

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

A U.S. man is now in jail after Canada Border Services Agency discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release Friday afternoon titled “No shirt, no service, no Canada,” saying the Tacoma man arrived northbound at the Peace Arch (Douglas) crossing in South Surrey, shirtless, and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

The release says that during a search of a rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth.

After being returned to Blaine, officers confirmed the 23-year-old had a felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for robbery and escape from community custody, which was issued Nov. 13.

“The co-operation between three government agencies is priceless,” U.S. CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release.

“CBSA, CBP and the sheriff’s office worked as a team to get this suspected criminal off the street.”

Previous story
City announces new emergency winter shelter location

Just Posted

UPDATE: Hammy dodges conservation officers

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

City announces new emergency winter shelter location

The extreme weather shelter is located at 328 3rd Ave. West and is expected to open this weekend

WEB POLL: What should the theme be for Seafest 2018?

Planning for Seafest 2018 has begun and the event’s organizers want to… Continue reading

The first snowfall of the season for Rupert

Environment Canada says the snow in Prince Rupert will change to rain later in the day

Sport Briefs: Rampage host Ice Demons

Here’s what’s going on with Prince Rupert sports this weekend Nov. 17-19

Putting down roots in Rupert

CN Rail and Tree Canada are planting trees in Prince Rupert’s downtown core

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Most Read