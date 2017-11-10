Pixabay- stock photo

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Nine horses are now in the care of the BC SPCA after they were seized from a property on East Shuswap Road.

Cruelty Department Investigators attended the property near Kamloops after complaints of adequate food, shelter and water.

According to Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA of the horses were extremely thin.

“They scored either two or a three out of nine (very malnourished ) on the body conditioning score and they had very badly overgrown hooves,” she said.

The animals are currently in foster care homes in the Shuswap area.

“Our constables also found two deceased horses on the property —they were less than a one on a scale of one to nine on the body score,” explained Chortyk.

It is believed these animals died of malnutrition.

Charges are being recommended against the owner of the horses. The owner has 14 days to respond to the seizure.

The BC SPCA confirmed the only animals on the property were horses.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Just Posted

New snowcat for Shames Mountain

The approximately $300,000 machine through a fundraising campaign and community contributions

VIDEO: The origins of Prince Rupert’s Rotary Auction

Last year, the auction raised $62,100 to support 25 programs in Prince Rupert

Rupert below average in housing

In Prince Rupert 60.3 per cent residents own their home, eight per cent below the provincial average

Rice responds to Prince Rupert’s mini tent city

North Coast MLA said her government is working on solutions across the province

In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Most Read