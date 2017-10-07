Mounties raise more than $2 million for fight against childhood cancer

Cops for Cancer riders made stops across B.C., raising close to $2 million

Town Crier Ben Buss addresses the Tour de Rock riders and a big crowd in Duncan on one of their final days on the Island wide ride. Lexi Bainas/Black Press

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders cruised into Esquimalt Friday morning, wrapping up the last annual tour of the season in B.C.

Close to 100 RCMP officers from around the province participated in tours on the Island, Coast, Fraser Valley and in the north during the months of September and October. The annual rides, which have happened for decades in some regions, tour through communities while raising money for pediatric cancer research through the Canadian Cancer Society and Camp Goodtimes.

During the past 20 years, Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has raised more than $23 million for the cause.

Individual donations, as well as group, business and school contributions from across B.C. totalled more than $2 million.

The Vancouver Island tour raised $931,000, but with donations still coming in are expected to reach the $1-million mark.

In the Fraser Valley, $320,000 was raised. During the Metro Vancouver tour, RCMP raised $578,000.

In the North, a total of $224,000 was donated.

With files from Kristyn Anthony