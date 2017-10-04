Missing person found, bear complaints, impaired incident on Atlin

Assault while driving

On Sept. 29 at approximately 7:48 p.m. Prince Rupert RCMP received a report of a male assaulting a female while driving down the road. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and the male was arrested for assault and taken into custody.

Following an investigation, police are recommending charges of assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement. The male was taken into custody and appeared in court on Oct. 2.

The male is also prohibited from driving and his driver’s licence has been cancelled.

False name

On Sept. 27 at 12:01 a.m. police observed a vehicle travelling at high speeds on 11 Avenue East. Police stopped the speeding vehicle and one of the passengers provided a false name to the police officer.

Sgt. Dave Uppal said the officer knew who the individual was, and there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested, and searched, and police found a prohibited weapon on him.

The man was charged with obstruction with a police officer times two, breach of recognizance (or probation) times two and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was held in custody, and will go to court on Oct. 4.

Impaired driving

On Sept. 28 police received a report that a vehicle crashed into a neighbour’s garbage can in the 2100 block of Atlin Avenue. When police arrived on the scene four of the people who were in the vehicle were standing outside. An ambulance and the fire department also attended the scene.

The driver hit two parked vehicles and hit a large metal construction waste bin. He was arrested for impaired driving and taken to hospital for his injuries. As of Oct. 2 he was in police custody and is being charged with impaired driving.

Missing person found

Family members reported on June 12 that 27-year-old Nathan Collinson had gone missing. He was found safe and sound on Saturday, Sept. 30. The RCMP thank the public and media for their assistance.

Bear complaints

There have been sightings of bears around the city, including the more recent one on Wantage Road and near Charles Hays Secondary School. “We’re still getting lots of bear complaints in town,” Uppal said. “We had conservation officers attend and work with us to deal with the bears.”

Mental Illness Awareness Week

This week is a national campaign to bring awareness to the reality of mental illness.

“We deal with a lot of mental health related files in general,” Uppal said. Many of the files involve apprehending a person under the Mental Health Act for their own safety. “It’s a pretty common occurrence to take someone up to the hospital to be examined by the doctor.”



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter