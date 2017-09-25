Water infrastructure top of mind at UBCM

The mayor and several city councillors and administrative staff will go to the Union of BC Municipalities Conference to advocate for Prince Rupert’s most important issues. (File Photo)

Water infrastructure is priority for Prince Rupert’s mayor and council when they travel to the Union of BC Municipalities Conference on Sept. 25 – 29.

“Our biggest thing is our infrastructure priority asset management plan,” said Mayor Lee Brain at the North Coast Regional District meeting on Sept. 22. “The big one is to get the third phase for the water supply.”

The city has already secured $11.5 million for the first two phases of the water project, but it needs a total of $20 million to complete phase three and replace the submarine lines that delivers potable water to the city.

Mayor Brain, along with councillors Barry Cunningham, Gurvinder Randhawa and Blair Mirau as well as the city manager, corporate administrator and chief financial officer will form the delegation representing Prince Rupert at the conference. At the top of the group’s agenda they will be ensuring that the municipality benefits from local port growth, obtaining assistance to address the community’s $290 million infrastructure deficit and gaining improved regional transportation.

“UBCM is an opportunity for us to bring our unique concerns before the new government,” Brain said in a press release prior to the regional district meeting. “Our port is now a preferred trade gateway and a real asset for B.C. and for Canada. We are looking to senior level of government to ensure that our municipality can keep up with servicing our community as it grows alongside the port.”

Other issues that will be discussed include the need for expansion of the Prince Rupert landfill, future wastewater treatment requirements, a request for a policy of adjacency to be considered for the fishing industry in B.C., as well as advocacy for improved transportation linkages between Prince Rupert, the Prince Rupert Airport, and neighbouring First Nations communities. \