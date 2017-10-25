Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal appeal for Lelu Island case
Next story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Just Posted

Province gives more than $348,000 to support ThriveNorth

Northern entrepreneur competition looks to expand in its fourth year

Federal appeal for Lelu Island case

Federal judge dismissed the case due to applicant’s lack of standing to represent Gitwilgyoots Tribe

Cat lover to the rescue

Rupertite raises funds for three-legged feral kitten on the mend

Rampage get their first win of the season

Prince Rupert defeats Kitimat Ice Demons on Saturday, Oct. 21

Regional district briefs: Aurora LNG demobilizes

Nexen Energy asks for more time to close out of its project on Digby Island

Wild West Poetry brings event to Prince Rupert

Local poets performed at Northwest Community College on Oct. 20

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read