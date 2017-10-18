Major Crime Unit investigates fatal stabbing

Prince George unit to assist the Prince Rupert RCMP who have taken a 17-year-old into custody

RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 400 block of 9th Avenue West on Oct. 18. (File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning involving a 17-year-old male.

Police responded to a report at approximately 1:52 a.m. on Oct. 18 of a stabbing in the 400 block of 9th Avenue West. When they arrived at the residence police found two individuals suffering from serious injuries.

Emergency responders were at the scene and brought the 69-year-old female to the hospital, but the 69-year-old male died of his injuries.

The 17-year-old male was taken into custody. Sgt. Dave Uppal said that RCMP are not commenting further at this time.

Officers are still on the scene and the Major Crime Unit in Prince George will assist with the investigation. The press release stated that there is no risk to the public and the Prince Rupert RCMP will add more updates when possible.

More to come.



