Lynx on the prowl near Borden Street

City of Prince Rupert has issued an advisory to keep pets indoors

A lynx was spotted near Borden Street in Prince Rupert, as stated in a recent advisory from the city.

While lynx are not known to be aggressive, pet owners are recommended to take extra precautions for their small pets such as bringing them inside at night.

This follows other recent reports from the RCMP of bear sightings around Prince Rupert. One was on Wantage Road, and also near Charles Hays Secondary School.

Any animal sightings should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or to the RCMP.

