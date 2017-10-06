Less congestion at Fairview, but still a work in progress

The Port of Prince Rupert saw Maersk and COSCO divert cargo south while it smooths terminal efficiency

Port of Prince Rupert reports that dwell times at Fairview Terminal are improving. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Port of Prince Rupert continues to make progress on improving its efficiency at Fairview Container Terminal.

Recent reports from the port authority state that the average dwell times for containers being processed at the terminal are “encouraging” — stabilizing at approximately three to four days.

In September, there were reports of seven day dwell times for customers, confirmed Kris Schumacher, communications coordinator for the Port of Prince Rupert. Congestion at the terminal led COSCO Shipping and Maersk to divert their cargo south to Vancouver for at least four weeks, and the companies will continue to monitor the situation for improvements.

“It’s been stabilized and brought down significantly over a three to four week period and we’re hopeful that the industry leading low dwell times that the Port of Prince Rupert offers through Fairview Container Terminal will be brought back to the norm by the end of this month,” Schumacher said on Oct. 4.

Some of the factors that contributed to the congestion include CN adding more rail tracks on-dock, the “incident” on Sept. 3 at the port involving 11 employees, a sudden boost in cargo with the expansion and then closing operations for Labour Day.

The port continues to work with CN, DP World, its customers and shippers to bring dwell times back down to its standard of three days or less.

