Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Lax Kw’alaams Band members will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 each, following a recent band council meeting. The money comes from benefits of the negotiations for the Pacific NorthWest LNG and the province, which included the transfer of some lands, and money for training, cultural and environmental protection and member development.

If the LNG project had gone forward, the Lax Kw’alaams Band were promised to receive $98.5 million in community projects as well as $288,000 for 12 tonnes of exported LNG and $50 million for transportation infrastructure.

The band reminds members to ensure their current address and contact information is up to date. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2018.



