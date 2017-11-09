Lax Kw’alaams file photo.

Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Lax Kw’alaams Band members will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 each, following a recent band council meeting. The money comes from benefits of the negotiations for the Pacific NorthWest LNG and the province, which included the transfer of some lands, and money for training, cultural and environmental protection and member development.

If the LNG project had gone forward, the Lax Kw’alaams Band were promised to receive $98.5 million in community projects as well as $288,000 for 12 tonnes of exported LNG and $50 million for transportation infrastructure.

READ MORE: THE FOOTPRINT PACIFIC NORTHWEST LNG LEFT BEHIND

The band reminds members to ensure their current address and contact information is up to date. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2018.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire damages Dolly’s Fish Market

Just Posted

Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Tents raised outside city hall to draw attention to homelessness

Mayor Lee Brain asks province to bring affordable modular homes to Prince Rupert

PJ’s robbed by suspect wielding machete

Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by suspects with machetes in Nov. 7

Fire damages Dolly’s Fish Market

Prince Rupert fire crews were called at 4:15 a.m. to put out the fire on Cow Bay Road

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

Hunting tragedy near Burns Lake to proceed to trial

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Most Read