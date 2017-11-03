Landslide closes road in Port Edward for nine days

Couple looking after the cannery site while the power was out had a peaceful week without TV or phone

A landslide in Port Edward closed the road and prevented BC Hydro crews from restoring power for nine days. (Submitted)

The great rainfall in October created a landslide that closed the road leading out to Cassiar Cannery for nine days.

After the two-day storm on Oct. 23 and 24, the North Coast saw approximately 83 millimetres of rain. A landslide blocked access to Cassiar Cannery, and prevented BC Hydro from repairing its lines.

BC Hydro spokesperson David Mosure said they had 10 customers out of power, including a CN rail service and various metres around the cannery site.

The road to the historic site, which offers retreats and guest houses to tourists, was temporarily blocked but accessible by boat to the neighbouring North Pacific Cannery.

For the next week, Shane Isadore, who works for the historic site, and his wife Carissa, looked after the cannery. They travelled by boat on Oct. 25 in heavy rain, but after the weather cleared there was nothing but sun on the Skeena River.

“I found it very peaceful. I’m recovering from surgery and I’m not working,” Carissa said. “I got to watch the tides and relax. I found that me and my husband spent time together. We played lots of games and we hadn’t done that in a long time, usually there’s a TV on and a phone.”

By Oct. 30, the highway crews had cleared the debris and by Nov. 1 power was restored.

The experience was memorable to Carissa. “I learned a lot about the tides,” she said.

 

