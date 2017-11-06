Emergency crews were on the scene on Sunday, Nov. 5, when a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 16 near the SPCA turnoff due to icy conditions. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Icy conditions cause vehicle to roll over on Highway 16

Prince Rupert RCMP reports from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

Halloween brawl

Two men engaged in a fistfight outside the Moby Dick bar on Oct. 31. One man was taken into custody and later released without charges.

“We can report that Halloween night was uneventful for us,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “That’s usually not the typical Halloween night. There was no vandalism, there was only one report of shots fired, which the investigation revealed was fireworks.”

The fireworks were not part of the Hallowe’enfest celebrations at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre, and were an illegal display.

Icy road rollover

On Nov. 5, there was a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 16 near the SPCA turnoff. The driver was the only person in the car, and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

“That section of roadway is slippery in cold weather conditions,” Gerrits said. “It becomes icy, which can take all day to thaw out, so we want to ask people to drive with caution in that area.”

Stolen vehicle found

Down a bank near the BC SPCA, RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle. No one was present at the scene, and the car was seized for forensic analysis.

Impaired driver

A motorist was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition in the early morning of Nov. 5 after blowing a warning due to liquor consumption. The vehicle was not impounded as it was legally parked.

Tires slashed

Two tires of a vehicle were slashed on the evening of Nov. 2. The vehicle was parked in the 800 block on Borden Street. The investigation into mischief of the vehicle is ongoing.

Missing youth found

After being reported missing on Nov. 2, a missing youth was located safe at a house in Prince Rupert.

Wolf sighting on Butze

Two hikers were stalked by a wolf on the Butze Rapids Trail on Oct. 30.

Watch commander Corporal Devon Gerrits said the hikers called the Prince Rupert RCMP, who were not able to locate the wolf. Wildlife conservation has been contacted and will survey the site to see if there are any preventative measures they can take.

There is a wolf notice at the start of the trail stating that wolves are known to frequent the area, usually avoiding people, but not dogs.

