Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

The RCMP have confirmed human remains have been found at the property on Salmon River Road they have been searching for the past three days.

The property located in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road has been the subect of an intensive search for the past three days.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation which is being lead by the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit.

They say no further information about the remains is being released at this time.

Related: Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Previous story
B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker
Next story
UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Got Talent returning to the stage

The city’s young performers will put their talent on display Oct. 21

Hockey arena is safe despite ammonia use

City says the use of ammonia in refrigeration systems poses no threat to the public

VIDEO and story: Heart of Our City — Join the club

Trish Banighen keeps a full schedule in Prince Rupert

Wolverine’s first open house

Questions answered on the Prince Rupert Fuels Service project for the port

Update: Youth to be charged for second degree murder and attempted murder

Prince Rupert RCMP have 17-year-old in custody after stabbing of 69-year-old couple on Oct. 18

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Most Read