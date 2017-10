Highway 16 has been shut down at Ridley Island Road in both directions following a two vehicle crash.

A tow truck has been called, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North Coast media relations, which she said usually means there is no fatality.

Police received the call of the incident at 7:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. Traffic was backed up to near the Butze Rapids trail head.

More to come.



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter